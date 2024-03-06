Malaysia may search for MH370 flight 10 years after it disappeared

MH370 search FILE PHOTO: Officials in Malaysia earlier this week said that it may have enough evidence to look once again for MH370 which disappeared about a decade ago. (Pool/Getty Images)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Officials in Malaysia earlier this week said that it may have enough evidence to look once again for MH370 which disappeared a decade ago.

The potential search for the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 was announced on Sunday by the transport minister Sunday during a 10-year remembrance event, Reuters reported.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he is working to get briefed on the “no find, no fee” proposal from the marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity which is based in Texas, The Associated Press reported.

“The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” Loke said, according to the AP. “We really hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the next-of-kin.”

“Meaningful changes have been made to prevent a repeat of this tragedy, but I am also clearly aware that the task remains incomplete,” Loke said, according to CNN.

“The Ministry of Transport are ready to invite Ocean Infinity to Malaysia to discuss the proposal of a no-find, no-fee proposal. We are waiting for Ocean Infinity to provide the suitable dates and I will meet them any time that they are ready to come to Malaysia,” Loke said.

“I am glad that there is some progress in some of the new research and new technologies, which have been put into place and we really hope that the search can find the plane,” Loke said, according to CNN.

Loke said if the evidence is good and credible, he will try to get approval from the cabinet to continue the search, the AP reported.

Flight MH370 was a Boeing 777 that had 227 passengers on it along with 12 crew members, Reuters reported. It disappeared while traveling to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2024.

