‘Love Is Blind’ stars Bliss Poureetezadi, Zack Goytowski expecting first child

Expecting: Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski said they are expecting their first child together. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Players Alliance)

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski of the reality television show “Love Is Blind” announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who met and were married during the fourth season of the Netflix series, are the first couple married on the show to announce a pregnancy, People reported. The baby is expected sometime in the spring of 2024.

“It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Poureetezadi told the magazine. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people.

“It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

The couple plans to host a reveal party in a few months to find out the sex of their baby, USA Today reported.

Goytowski said the couple learned about the pregnancy a few months ago, but his wife’s attempt to surprise him only caused confusion, People reported.

“She told me her mother sent us a cake for her birthday. I believe that, right? That is actually something she would do,” Goytowski told the magazine. “So Bliss is like, ‘Open up the cake,’ and I read it and it says, ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’”

After realizing what was going on, the dad-to-be and his wife shared “a really special moment.”

“There were tears that came to his eyes and it was a very happy moment,” Poureetezadi told People.

“I was incredibly happy,” Goytowski told the magazine. “We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

