Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced for deaths of her 2 children, husband’s former wife

The woman convicted earlier this year of killing two of her children and conspiring to murder her husband’s former wife is set to be sentenced Monday.

A jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murdering her children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, in 2019. She was also convicted of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell, who was previously married to her husband, Chad Daybell.

Vallow Daybell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell remembered in victim impact statements

Update 12:40 p.m. EDT July 31: Family members remembered JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell as beloved family members whose lives were taken too soon as they spoke in court about the impact of their deaths.

Colby Ryan, Vallow Daybell’s surviving son, shared his grief in a statement read by prosecutors. He remembered his sister as “sweet and kind, funny and bold,” and called his brother “the most fun, sweet and silly kid I’d ever known, loving and smart.”

“I’ve lost my entire family in life,” he said. “I’ve lost the opportunity to share life with the people I love the most. I’ve watched everything crumble and be shredded to pieces.”

Tammy Daybell’s aunt, Vicki Hoban, remembered her as “the most excellent person.”

“She led her life with the utmost dignity and she was beloved not only by our family but by the community at large,” she said in court. “There will be a huge void.”

Tammy Daybell worked as a librarian and a teacher, Hoban said.

“She supported her family in every way, and for you to turn her home where she lived and slept into a cemetery for two beautiful and innocent children is one of the most horrific things I can think of,” she said.

Authorities said they found the bodies of Vallow Daybell’s children, Tylee and JJ, buried on property owned by her husband, Chad Daybell, in 2020.

“Everything about you that you tried to tell others is a lie,” said Tammy Daybell’s sister, Samantha Gwilliam, while addressing Vallow Daybell in court. Later, she added, “You are not exalted beings and your behavior makes you ineligible to be one.

“You could easily have divorced your spouses and made your own perverted life together, but you need money, so you tell this story about people being dark and that they are zombies,” she said. “This is how you justify who needs to be removed. … You are a liar, an adulteress and a murderer.”

Original report: Four people are expected to speak in court ahead of the 50-year-old’s sentencing, including her only surviving child, 27-year-old Colby Ryan, KTVB reported. Also expected to speak are her sister, Summer Shiflet; JJ’s grandmother, Kay Woodcock; and Tammy Daybell’s aunt, Vicki Hoban; according to the news station.

Earlier this year, jurors heard more than four weeks of testimony from 60 witnesses before finding Vallow Daybell guilty of all six charges filed against her, KSL-TV reported.

Authorities said Tylee and JJ were found buried on property owned by Chad Daybell one year after they were last seen in 2019. Tammy Daybell died in the same year the children vanished.

Chad Daybell is expected to face a jury next year, according to Court TV. He has been charged with murder in the deaths of Tylee and JJ and conspiracy in the death of Tammy Daybell, the news station reported.

Vallow Daybell is also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in connection with the 2019 death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow.