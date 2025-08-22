Lil Nas X found wandering streets; hospitalized and arrested

FILE PHOTO: Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Lil Nas X was arrested after he was found wandering the streets in the Studio City section of Los Angeles, wearing only his underwear and a pair of cowboy boots.

TMZ was the first to report the incident, which the gossip site called “a bizarre scene.”

The “Old Town Road” was walking down Ventura Boulevard at 4 a.m., reportedly telling the person filming him that he was going to a party, and at one point put an orange traffic cone on his head, TMZ reported.

When police got to the scene, they said Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, charged at them. Once they had him in custody, they told paramedics that he may have been experiencing a possible overdose and had him transported to a hospital.

He was “placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Charles Miller told CNN.

The rapper was taken to the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Lil Nas X talked in the past about his drug use, telling Variety in 2020 that he was “smoking (weed) heavily” to self-medicate after the loss of several artists by either drugs or murders and his grandmother’s death.

“But then I started feeling more connected with the universe, and taking everything as a sign,” he told the publication five years ago.

Earlier this year, Lil Nas X said he had “lost control” over the right side of his face but told fans, “It’s getting better y’all, I promise,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

He also seemed to have wiped his Instagram of old posts, sharing dozens of new photos and videos that indicated he was turning a page in his career, the newspaper reported. Some of the posts included images of random times scattered in a room. He also posted a selfie of himself wearing a fur coat, red lipstick, a cowboy hat and a crown, captioning the image “OH NO sHES GONE MAD! CRAZY I TELL U!.”

