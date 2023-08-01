LensCrafters agrees to $39M settlement over prescription glasses lawsuit

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eyeglass retailer LensCrafters has agreed to settle a lawsuit that accused the company of misleading customers over its Accufit system. The company has denied the allegations.

Reuters reported that the company had claimed that Accufit was five times more precise than other measurement techniques, down to 1/10th of a millimeter, and allowed customers to have “clearer, crisper vision” and to “see the world more clearly.”

The class action suit said that the claims were false and that the manufacturing process did not support the company’s claims, forcing them to pay more for glasses because LensCrafters didn’t deliver on its promises.

If the deal is approved by a judge, the $39 million settlement will allow anyone who bought prescription glasses from the company, dating back to Sept. 5, 2013, and who was fitted by Accufit at LensCrafters to get $50 for each pair of glasses purchased, Reuters reported.

The company stood by its products and denied the allegations, but settled to avoid further legal fights, Reuters reported.

