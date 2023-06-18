At least 20 shot, 1 killed in shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration

At least 20 shot,1 killed in shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A shooting took place in Willowbrook, Illinois Saturday evening as a group was gathered for a celebration leaving one dead and multiple others injured.

A DuPage County Sheriff’s Office official told WLS-TV Sunday morning that at least 20 people were shot and one was killed.

The Tri-State Fire Protection District’s Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander told the news outlet that the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honeysuckle Rose Lane. There was a large group gathered in the area for a Juneteenth celebration, according to witnesses.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration. We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV.

Ages and victim names have not yet been released. The current conditions of the victims are unknown, according to WBBM.

No suspect information has been released.

