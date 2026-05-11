LaMelo Ball, Ana Montana welcome first baby

FILE PHOTO: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 12, 2026, in New York City. He and his partner Ana Montana have welcomed their first baby together. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

NBA star LaMelo Ball and his model partner, Ana Montana, are new parents.

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The couple has welcomed their first child together, a son named LaOne, a representative confirmed to People magazine.

Montana, whose real name is Analicia Chaves, shared a post on Instagram, writing on Mother’s Day, “To my little ONE thank you for choosing me to be your mommy.”

They said the baby was born in January and with the news of the new bundle of joy, they also announced the online platform I Am Fertility that will support women on their fertility and IVF journeys.

“Welcoming LaOne into the world has changed our hearts in the best way,” they told People. “Family has always meant everything to us, but becoming parents has given us an entirely new perspective on love, purpose, legacy and what truly matters most.”

Montana said the nonprofit will provide education and support during their journeys.

“At one point during my IVF journey, I felt overwhelmed, emotional, isolated and unsure where to turn,” she said. “That experience inspired me to create I Am Fertility as a safe space where women don’t have to face this journey alone.”

It will also be an avenue for financial help through The HOPE Grant. Two women will each receive $5,000 in the first grants. The deadline to apply is June 1.

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