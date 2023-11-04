Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker reportedly welcome first baby together

New baby: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly welcomed their first child together. ( Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

>> Read more trending news

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer had announced they would be welcoming a baby boy during a gender reveal party in June.

On Saturday, People, citing anonymous sources, said that the baby boy has arrived. TMZ, which also reported the birth, said Kardashian gave birth at a Los Angeles hospital.

Congratulations Kourtney and Travis! 🥳 The couple have welcomed their first child together.



Read more here: https://t.co/yrZCPIWdEv pic.twitter.com/eAdltrSN8b — People (@people) November 4, 2023

This is Kardashian’s fourth child overall. She and Scott Disick share two boys -- Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13 -- and a daughter, 11-year-old Penelope Scotland, according to People.

The couple reportedly will name the boy Rocky Thirteen Barker, Billboard reported, citing Barker’s announcement on the “One Life One Chance” podcast. At the time, Barker said the baby was due around Halloween or the first week of November.

Kardashian originally announced she was pregnant in June during a Blink-182 concert at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, according to People.

The gender reveal came in an Instagram video posted on June 24, E! Online reported. Kardashian sat on Barker’s lap behind a drum kit before blue confetti and streamers were launched from a cannon, according to the entertainment news website.

In September, Kardashian said she had to have “urgent fetal surgery.”

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kardashian wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

Kardashian and Barker were married in May 2022, USA Today reported. That came a month after a ceremony in Las Vegas following Barker’s 2022 Grammys performance.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Photos: Kourtney Kardashian through the years Here are some memorable moments from "Keeping up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian's life in the public eye. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Photos: Travis Barker through the years Here are some memorable photos of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker through the years. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

©2023 Cox Media Group