Kilauea volcano spews lava more than 1,000 feet in the air

Lava glowing on rocks
Eruption FILE PHOTO: Lava poured from a volcano in Hawaii. (imagenavi - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The force of Mother Nature was on full display in Hawaii as the Kilauea volcano sent lava shooting more than 1,000 feet into the air.

Read more trending news

The current episode of eruption started on Sunday morning and lasted about five hours, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory measured 1,000 and 1,100 lava fountains and it covered about 80% of the floor of the Halema’uma’u crater.

The current series of eruptions started on Dec. 23, 2024, with Nov. 9th’s being Episode 26. The previous one, Episode 35, happened on Oct. 17 and produced the highest single fountain of the eruption so far, the USGS. It reached 1,500 feet.

With the hot lava, there are high levels of volcanic gas, pumice, and strands of volcanic glass, according to ABC News.

Because of what is being produced by the eruption, people with respiratory issues were told to take extra precautions to minimize their exposure, Hawaii News Now reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!