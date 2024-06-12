Kevin Jonas shares skin cancer diagnosis

Kevin Jonas Kevin Jonas of Jonas Brothers performs during a stop of the group's Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 08, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images, File)

Pop star Kevin Jonas on Tuesday shared that he underwent surgery to remove skin cancer from his forehead.

“So, today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” the 36-year-old said in a video posted on his Instagram page. “Yes, that is (an) actual little skin cancer guy that has started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it.”

The video went on to show the Jonas Brothers singer heading home after the surgery.

“Now it’s time to heal,” he said, adding, “Make sure to get those moles checked people.”

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. and basal cell carcinoma, which starts in the basal layer of the skin, is among the most common types of skin cancer alongside squamous cell carcinoma, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The most common sign of skin cancer is a change in skin, such as a new growth, a sore that does not heal or a change in a mole, health officials said.

About 5.4 million basal and squamous cell skin cancers are diagnosed in the U.S. each year in about 3.3 million people, according to the American Cancer Society.

