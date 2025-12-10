Kentucky State University shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured; suspect in custody

File photo. One student was killed and another was injured after a shooting on the Kentucky State University campus on Tuesday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — One student was killed and another was critically wounded after a gunman opened fire at a dormitory at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, authorities said. A man, who is not a student at the school, was taken into custody.

Officials with the Frankfort Police Department said they received a report of an active aggressor on the university’s campus at about 3:10 p.m. ET, and officers were at the scene four minutes later.

School officials said the shooting occurred near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a student dormitory located on campus.

Scott Tracy, Frankfort’s assistant chief of police, said during a news conference on Tuesday that the shooting was an “isolated incident.”

“There are no active safety concerns on campus at this time,” Tracy told reporters.

Authorities have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

The student who was injured was in stable but critical condition. Authorities have not publicly released the names of the victims.

Police identified the suspect as Jacob Lee Bard, 48, of Evansville, Indiana. He was charged with murder and first-degree assault, officials said.

Evansville is approximately 150 miles west of Frankfort.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a video on social media, clarifying that the incident was not a mass shooting.

The shooting that took place today at Kentucky State University appears to be an isolated incident - not a mass shooting. The suspect has been arrested, and there is no ongoing threat. Two individuals were critically injured, and I am sad to share that one has now passed away.1/2 pic.twitter.com/4G1BgJNVQj — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 9, 2025

“Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Let’s please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students,” said in a post on X. “Let’s also pray for a world where these things don’t happen. Thank you to our brave law enforcement who acted quickly to protect our people.”

The university announced in a statement late Tuesday that all classes, final exams and campus activities were suspended for the rest of the week.

“Students may return home if they choose,” officials said. “Additional guidance will be communicated as soon as possible.”

“Today indeed was a senseless tragedy. We’re mourning the loss of one of our students,” KSU President Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo said during a news conference. “As a parent, I cannot imagine receiving the call I placed today to the parents. Our students need prayers. Kentucky State University needs prayers.

“I cannot thank our law enforcement enough, our community enough, and our leader right here with me enough.”

