Kelly Osbourne shares update two weeks after Ozzy’s death

FILE PHOTO: Jack Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and family members stop to view tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne from fans at Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge as his funeral cortege travels through his home city of Birmingham on July 30, 2025 in Birmingham, England. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne has shared a heartbreaking update just two weeks after the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The Prince of Darkness’ daughter wrote on an Instagram Story, “Grief is a strange thing. It sneaks up on you in waves-I will not be ok for a while- but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding tight to the love, the light, and the legacy left behind,” People magazine reported.

The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, two weeks after his farewell concert in Villa Park, Birmingham, England. He was 76, and no cause of death has been released, but he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Before writing about her grief, she also thanked fans, writing, “The love, support, and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain,” Rolling Stone reported.

Days after her father’s death, Kelly Osbourne wrote a post using the opening to the Black Sabbath song “Changes,” writing, “I feel unhappy. I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.” It was a song that she and her father performed together, according to Rolling Stone.

Ozzy Osbourne‘s hearse was driven through the streets of Birmingham on July 30. His wife Sharon and their children Jack, Kelly and Aimee were accompanied by their brother from Ozzy’s first marriage, Louis, along with thousands of fans who gathered to say goodbye to the Hall of Fame rocker, before a private funeral, E! News reported.

