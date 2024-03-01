Karol G’s private plane makes emergency landing

Karol G FILE PHOTO: Karol G accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for “Mañana Será Bonito” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The singer's private plane had to make an emergency landing Thursday night. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Grammy Award-winning singer Karol G had to make an emergency landing at a Los Angeles-area airport on Thursday night.

The plane carrying the Colombian singer-songwriter was forced to land at Van Nuys Airport about 9 p.m. local time, KABC reported.

Sixteen people were onboard the flight which had left Hollywood Burbank Airport. It had flown east but had to turn around when the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

The plane landed safely.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement, saying, “A twin-engine Gulfstream IV landed safely at Van Nuys Airport in California around 9 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 29 after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit,” CNN reported. The agency added, “The flight departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport and was headed to El Salvador International Airport.”

The FAA is investigating.

Karol G is on her “Mañana Será Bonito” tour in Latin America. She was scheduled to perform in Guatemala on Friday.

The singer won her first Grammy in February with her album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” chosen in the best música urbana category, People reported. She also has five Latin Grammys, CNN reported.

“This is my first time at (the) Grammys, and this is my first time holding my own Grammy,” she said during the ceremony. “I’m super happy, I’m super nervous, I’m super excited to be in front of so many legends that I admire and respect.”

