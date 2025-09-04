Justin Bieber’s ‘Swag II’ to be released soon, very soon

Justin Bieber
'Swag II' FILE PHOTO: Justin Bieber performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. Bieber is dropping his newest album at midnight Friday. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Justin Bieber’s next album is coming soon.

Read more trending news

Bieber alerted his fans on Thursday that “Swag II,” the sequel to “Swag,” will be released at midnight Friday or just a few short hours, Billboard reported.

The announcement came in the form of billboards, some of which were pink with simply “Swag II” written on them.

Bieber shared the images of the ads on Instagram with variations of the caption “II night at midnight."

“Swag” was released in July and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, and peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums list.

The new album, however, is said to have a more pop-inspired sound, the publication said.

“Swag” was his first album in four years, Variety reported.

0 of 17

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!