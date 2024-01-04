Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit documents released

Jeffrey Epstein Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein is seen in this Sept. 8, 2004 photo in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images, File)

Hundreds of pages of documents related to a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein were released Wednesday.

No client list has been made public, despite speculation by some that it would be, according to The Associated Press and The New York Times.

The documents were filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan. According to the Times, they provided some more context to Epstein’s relationships he had over the years. The list of powerful men includes former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. Though they are named in the report, it does not mean that they are guilty of any wrongdoing.

Forty-five court documents were released Wednesday, according to the newspaper.

Last month, Judge Loretta Preska ordered the release as part of a civil lawsuit earlier filed by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who said she was sexually abused and trafficked by Epstein. She said Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, facilitated the abuse. That lawsuit was settled back in 2017 but its terms have not been released.

Preska ordered that over 200 documents be unsealed and the rest are expected to be released over the next few days after lawyers involved with the litigation review them, according to the Times. The majority of the documents are made up of legal motions and excerpts from depositions involving accusers. Preska said that the documents do not include any “salacious material” about anyone but Epstein.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused and exploited dozens of girls between 2002 and 2005.

In 2021, a jury convicted Maxwell of helping to recruit young girls for sexual abuse. She was sentenced last summer to serve 20 years in prison.

