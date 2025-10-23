Janelle Monáe claims she time-traveled to 1970s to see David Bowie perform live

FILE PHOTO: Janelle Monáe attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. She claims she time-traveled to see David Bowie on stage in the 1970s. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Janelle Monáe may only be 39 years old, but she said she saw David Bowie perform live in 1970, thanks to time-travel.

During a sit-down with Lucy Dacus for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians series, the entertainer said, “I traveled back into the 1970s, and I saw him do ‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.’ It was incredible.”

Dacus, seemingly confused, asked Monáe, “You traveled back?”

“Yeah, I was backstage,” Monáe said. “I was like, this is what I want to do. I jetted back to the 2000s and I was like, I can have the musical, make the music, create the lyrics, and create community around transformation and being queer — not even just in sexuality, but in how we see the world.”

Rolling Stone noted that Monáe’s debut, “The ArchAndroid” was influenced by “Ziggy Stardust.”

Bowie died in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Monáe also spoke about Halloween, which she says is when “people give themselves permission to be on my frequency,” People magazine reported.

She also talked about a screenplay she’s working on.

“The goal has always been to write, star in, do the soundtrack, produce. A lot of things, I know, but I have to fully realize an idea, and I know that I will not stop until I get this,” she said.

But Monáe said she wishes it could go faster.

“I wish I had some sort of pipe that I can push in my brain. Because the time that it takes... You have the idea, and to realize it, you gotta talk to all these people,” Monáe said. “I’m just like, “I see it!”

©2024 Cox Media Group