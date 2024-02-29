James Bond’s Miss Moneypenny, Pamela Salem, dies

Pamela Salem British actress Pamela Salem, one of the stars of the British drama series 'The Onedin Line', UK, 12th October 1971. She died Feb. 21 at the age of 80. (Photo by McCarthy/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (McCarthy/Getty Images)

Pamela Salem has died. The actress, who played Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond film “Never Say Never Again,” was 80 years old.

Salem died at her Florida home on Feb. 21. Her cause of death was not announced, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Her agent, Maddie Burdett Coutts, confirmed her death, saying, “She was a friend, she wasn’t just a client. We’ve been friends for a long time, so it is all a bit raw. She was just the most lovely person.”

Production and publishing company Big Finish announced Salem’s death last week, writing, “Everyone at Big Finish was shocked and saddened to learn about the passing of our friend and colleague Pamela Salem.”

Salem was born in India in 1944 but went to London, attending the Central School of Speech and Drama.

She appeared in several television shows, including the British medical drama “ER,” “Blake’s 7,” “The West Wing” and as Professor Rachel Jensen in “Doctor Who,” opposite Sylvester McCoy, the BBC reported.

In addition to “Never Say Never Again,” Salem appeared in “The Great Train Robbery” opposite Bond lead Sean Connery.





