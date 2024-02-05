Jacob Elordi accused of assaulting radio producer in Australia

Jacob Elordi Jacob Elordi attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Saltburn" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Nov. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, File)

Authorities in Australia are investigating a run-in between “Saltburn” actor Jacob Elordi and a radio producer who approached him outside a hotel in Sydney on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Joshua Fox, a producer for KIIS FM’s breakfast show “Kyle & Jackie O,” approached Elordi at Clovelly Hotel on Saturday afternoon, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

On Monday morning, Fox shared his account of the encounter on “Kyle & Jackie O,” according to the Morning Herald and Variety.

He said that he was recording and carrying a plastic tub labeled “Jacob Elordi’s bathwater” — a reference to a viral scene from “Saltburn” — when he introduced himself to Elordi. He asked the actor for his bathwater and said that he stopped filming when Elordi asked him to “because the joke didn’t land.”

He said that Elordi got “right in my face” and demanded that he delete the recording, BBC News reported.

“I refuse to (delete the footage) because I feel uncomfortable right now and this is the only evidence,” Fox said. “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

New South Wales Police confirmed in a statement that they were investigating the incident.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” authorities said in a statement obtained by News.co.au. “Police were told about 3.30pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

Elordi did not immediately comment on the altercation.

Authorities continue to investigate.

