Jack Osbourne, Aree Gearhart marry in private ceremony

Jack Osbourne is a married man.

Osbourne married Aree Gearhart were married in a private ceremony last week, but he just shared the news on Thursday, E! News reported.

Osbourne wrote on Instagram, “Something really cool happened. I married the most amazing woman I’ve ever met. All in.”

Gearhart wrote in her own post, “snuck away and married my best friend last week. i am honored to be your wife. all in forever.”

The wedding came 14 months after Gearhart gave birth to their child Maple. Osbourne has three daughters from his previous marriage: Pearl, 10, Andy, 7 and Minnie, 4, E! News reported.

Osbourne and Gearhart went public with their relationship in 2019 at the American Music Awards. They were engaged two years later, announcing it on Instagram, People magazine reported.

He wrote: “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I’m so excited to walk through this one with her. She’s truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined.”

It is not known if Osbourne’s parents, metal icon Ozzy Osbourne or former “The View” host Sharon Osbourne” were at the wedding, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Ozzy Osbourne recently said he is done having surgery on his spine to correct damage after he fell in 2019.

On The Osbournes Podcast, he said “It is going to be the final surgery because I can’t do it anymore,” adding, “Regardless of how it ends up, after tomorrow, that’s it. I”m not doing anymore. I can’t,” BBC News reported.

The podcast was recorded last Saturday, just before the surgery.

Ozzy announced earlier this year that he was retiring from touring, but had said that he would like to return to live performances in the future. He had been scheduled to perform at the Power Trip festival in California in October, but announced in July he had to cancel.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet,” he wrote in a statement, according to the BBC.

In addition to the injury and several surgeries, Ozzy Osbourne said in 2020 he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2003.

