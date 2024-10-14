Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day: What’s open, closed?

Monday marked Indigenous Peoples’ Day or Columbus Day. While many schools and government offices may be closed for the federal holiday, some businesses remain open.

Here is what is open and what is closed, and as always, you will want to check locations in your area to see if they are open:

Open

Chase Bank (CNN)

TD Bank (CNN)

UPS (CNN)

FedEx (CNN)

NYSE (Fortune)

Nasdaq (Fortune)

Bond markets (Fortune)

Grocery stores (Fortune)

Retail stores (Parade)

Restaurants (Parade)

Closed

Bank of America (CNN)

Wells Fargo (CNN)

Citibank (CNN)

Trust (Parade)

Capital One (Parade)

Post offices, no mail or package delivery either (CNN)

Libraries (CNN)

DMV (CNN)

Courts (CNN)

Other government offices (CNN)





© 2024 Cox Media Group