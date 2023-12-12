‘I got the words down:’ Rob Gronkowski to sing national anthem at college bowl game

Gronkowski to sing FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustra)

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski will be adding a new skill to his resume during the college bowl season – that of a national anthem singer.

The LA Bowl, which had previously been hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, signed a deal with Gronkowski to have the former All-Pro tight end host the game.

Gronkowski took it a step further by announcing he would also be singing the national anthem for the game and dancing during the broadcast.

He is not new to singing in public. Gronkowski appeared on Season 3 of “The Masked Singer.”

While he went solo on “The Masked Singer,” he won’t be crooning alone during the national anthem. He will be backed by the New Directions Veterans Choir during his performance.