Husband arrested after body of woman who vanished in July has been recovered

ATLANTA — A man whose wife went missing last month in Rockdale County, Georgia has been arrested in connection with her murder after her body was recovered.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Imani Roberson has been found according to WSB-TV.

Roberson was last seen on July 16 by Plantation Boulevard in Conyers, according to the news outlet. She was inside her white Mazda SUV.

Her car was found last week in south Fulton County which is about 30 miles from where she was last seen. Roberson’s car was burned, according to WSB-TV.

Rockdale County SWAT along with the Atlanta Police Department surrounded an apartment on Metropolitan Parkway following a standoff Friday night, according to the news outlet.

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett confirmed in a news conference Saturday morning that Roberson’s husband, Donell Anderson, was arrested in connection with Roberson’s disappearance and death.

Another arrest is expected, Levett said. According to WSB-TV, Levett did not disclose that person’s identity. Levett said other arrests are possible depending on what the investigation uncovered.

Roberson is a mother to four children - a 1-month-old, a 3-year-old, a 9-year-old, and an 11-year-old, according to the news outlet.

Roberson’s mother reported her missing after she did not hear from her daughter for a few days, WSB-TV reported.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been released.