Hurricane Milton: Storm upgraded to Category 4

Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton (NHC/NOAA/Twitter)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Florida was in the bullseye for Hurricane Milton which was upgraded Monday morning to a Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said that the maximum sustained winds are now 150mph.

The hurricane is in the Gulf of Mexico about 735 miles southwest of Tampa, the NHC said.

Areas of Florida with major population centers — Orlando and Tampa — are within the path of the hurricane, less than two weeks since Hurricane Helene hit the state’s panhandle and drenched a large swath of the Southeast portion of the country.

A dangerous storm surge is predicted for the Tampa Bay area, The Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Milton is expected to hit the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday then the storm should move across Florida to the Atlantic Ocean.

Airports are already preparing for the storm. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced plans on Monday that it will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.


Check back for more on this developing story.


