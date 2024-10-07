Hurricane Milton: Storm upgraded to Category 4

Florida was in the bullseye for Hurricane Milton which was upgraded Monday morning to a Category 4 storm.

The National Hurricane Center said that the maximum sustained winds are now 150mph.

8:05 AM CDT Monday Update: Milton rapidly intensifies into a category 4 hurricane. The maximum sustained winds have now increased to 150 mph (240 km/h) and the minimum pressure has fallen to 940 mb. pic.twitter.com/wlJXbB5lkr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 7, 2024

The hurricane is in the Gulf of Mexico about 735 miles southwest of Tampa, the NHC said.

Areas of Florida with major population centers — Orlando and Tampa — are within the path of the hurricane, less than two weeks since Hurricane Helene hit the state’s panhandle and drenched a large swath of the Southeast portion of the country.

A dangerous storm surge is predicted for the Tampa Bay area, The Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Milton is expected to hit the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday then the storm should move across Florida to the Atlantic Ocean.

Airports are already preparing for the storm. The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced plans on Monday that it will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Hurricane Milton Update - The airport terminal will close after the last arriving flight on Tuesday at 12:30 pm and remain closed Wednesday and Thursday. The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter. Prepare and stay safe. — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (@iflypie) October 7, 2024





