Hunter Biden to face indictment by end of September, DOJ says

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors are planning to indict President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, by the end of September, at the earliest, according to court documents obtained by The Associated Press that were filed on Wednesday.

The exact charges that Hunter Biden would be facing are not clear. According to the AP, it appears the charges are related to a gun possession charge. Hunter Biden has also been under investigation by federal prosecutors in relation to his “business dealings.”

U.S. Attorney David Weiss referred to the new indictment in a status report which is required by Judge Maryellen Noreika, the AP reported.

The new court filing comes six weeks after a plea deal for him to resolve tax and weapon charges fell apart, according to CNBC. He ended up not pleading guilty to two counts of failure to pay federal income taxes on income of over $1.5 million a year in 2017 and in 2018.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing, obtained by CNN.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers are expected to submit their own court filing by the end of the day Wednesday, according to CNN.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced at the beginning of August that Weiss would be serving as special counsel in the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden in July pleaded not guilty to tax charges after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement reached with prosecutors. The agreement would have seen him plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and admit to the facts of a firearm charge. He would have been required to enter a pretrial diversion agreement as part of the deal.

However, a judge took issue with the scope of the agreement and rejected it. On Aug. 11, Weiss said plea deal talks had broken down between authorities and attorneys for Hunter Biden, the AP reported.