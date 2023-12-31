How to keep your pets safe during New Year’s Eve celebrations Ringing in 2024 may be exciting for humans but it can be frightening for dogs with all the loud noises. (Fiona Fars/Getty Images)

Ringing in 2024 may be exciting for humans but it can be frightening for dogs with all the loud noises.

>> Read more trending news

Fireworks are one of the biggest ways the new year is celebrated every year similar to July 4.

“It’s important to assess your individual pet’s reactions to all that noise, and give them a safe, quiet place to escape to if they [become overwhelmed],” Dr. Jessica Romine, DVM, DACVIM-SAIM, a veterinary internal medicine specialist at BluePearl Pet Hospital in Southfield, Michigan says, according to Chewy. “But for dogs that get very amped up [by] people dancing and celebrating, it can be very helpful to train them to go to a particular spot, such as a favorite dog bed, with a command such as ‘go to your spot’ or ‘settle.”

“A lot of dogs gain confidence and show lower anxiety levels when given direction and guidance, rather than just being pet,” Dr. Romine says. “Practice going to the bed throughout the year, not just around holidays or parties, and be sure to reward with pets and treats, and give them things like puzzle toys, chews or KONGs stuffed with frozen treats as a reward for staying put.”

Here are some tips for keeping your pet safe this year:

Petting your dog - If you or someone else is able to stay home with your pet, keep them in a safe room. That is a room with the least amount of windows.

It is also a good idea to give them a little extra affection.

Play music or put on a movie to cover up the noise, USA Today reported. You can also give them a treat that takes some time to chew or a KONG with peanut butter to keep them busy, according to KENS.

Use a Thundershirt. A Thundershirt is like a weighted blanket that your dog wears.

Cats and dogs like a place where they can hide whether it’s under your bed or in a cozy crate, according to Chewy.

Medication for extra-nervous dogs can be prescribed by your vet for thunderstorms or fireworks or even leaving your dog alone, USA Today reported.

Take them for a walk before it gets dark out.

Make sure your dog has an updated collar with ID tag in case anything happens, according to KENS.

If you are celebrating the new year elsewhere and leaving your dog at home, make sure all exits are closed off, food and medication are put away and make sure your pet is comfortable, ASPCA recommends.