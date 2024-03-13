House passes bill that could ban TikTok in US

TikTok In this photo illustration, the download page for the TikTok app is displayed on an Apple iPhone on August 7, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The House on Tuesday passed legislation that could force the Chinese parent company of popular social media platform TikTok to sell the app or be banned in the U.S.

>> Read more trending news

Lawmakers voted 352-65 in favor of the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. The bill needed a two-thirds majority to pass through the House and move on to the Senate.

If the bill becomes law, it would require any company deemed by the president of the United States to be a “foreign adversary” to divest within 180 days, or be banned from app stores and web hosting services, The Washington Post reported.

House to vote on bill that could ban TikTok; what to know about the legislation

During debate ahead of the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., emphasized that the bill “is not a ban on TikTok.”

“I’m a grandmother of teenagers. I understand the entertainment value, the educational value, communication value, the business value for some business on this,” she said. “This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It’s an attempt to make TikTok better.”

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!