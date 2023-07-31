‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on domestic abuse charges

Zachery Ty Bryan arrested SANTA MONICA, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Actor Zachery Ty Bryan attends P.S. ARTS and OneWest Bank's Express Yourself 2016 at Barker Hangar on November 13, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for P.S. ARTS )

Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Friday on alleged domestic abuse charges, according to several media outlets.

The “Home Improvement” actor, 41, was arrested Friday on charges of felony assault, according to KEZI-TV

KEZI reported that police responded to a call of a reported physical dispute between a male and female at a Eugene, Oregon, home on Friday. According to police, Bryan was not at the home when they arrived, but he was later found, arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail on a charge of fourth-degree assault APA (Abuse Prevention Act).

The name of the other party involved has not been released.

It was not the first time Bryan has been arrested.

In October 2020, he was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation. He pleaded guilty to two lesser charges: misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault.

Bryan complained that the 2020 arrest “got so blown out of proportion.”

“We didn’t even really get that physical,” Bryan told The Hollywood Reporter, said. “We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear… At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something.”

Bryan has faced other legal issues in the past. He was booked for a DUI in May of 2020 and pled guilty to the charge and was sentenced to five years of probation and 18 months in a multiple-offender alcohol program, due to past DUI arrests in 2004, 2007, and 2017, THR reported.