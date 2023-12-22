‘Hippopotamus for Christmas’: Zoo welcomes baby pygmy hippopotamus just in time for the holiday

Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WICHITA, Kan. — A zoo in Goddard, Kansas welcomed a baby pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month just in time for Christmas.

“Santa heard our wishes, we got a hippopotamus for Christmas,” Tanganyika Wildlife Park said on Facebook. “Christmas came early with a baby Pygmy Hippopotamus joining our park family!”

Tanganyika Wildlife Park said that the pygmy hippopotamus weighed 13 pounds at birth, according to KWCH. It was a baby boy born to Posie and Pluto on Dec. 14.

Posie and Pluto both came to the wildlife park from different zoological facilities in Florida, the news outlet reported.

“This is our fourth Pygmy hippo birth, each one advancing our mission of preserving rare and endangered species. And it’s all thanks to your support,” Tanganyika Wildlife Park said.

A name has not been shared yet for the new calf but wildlife park officials say the calf is doing well.

“The calf is nursing well and we’re closely monitoring his growth,” Dr. Samantha Russak said according to Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

