Hilary aftermath: Photos, video of ‘flooded’ Dodger Stadium parking lot go viral

Dodger Stadium: Dodger Stadium' lights glowed on Sunday as Tropical Storm Hilary barreled through the Los Angeles area on Sunday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The record-breaking rainfall in Southern California caused by Tropical Storm Hilary impacted one of Los Angeles’ landmarks.

The parking lot of Dodger Stadium, located in Chavez Ravine, appeared to be flooded on Sunday as Hilary barreled through the area, Sports Illustrated reported.

Photos and video shot from a helicopter by Los Angeles Dodgers Aerial Photography showed standing water in the stadium’s parking lot, according to the magazine. That appeared to create a moat-like appearance around the ballpark, which has been home to the Dodgers since 1962.

The Dodgers had already canceled Sunday’s scheduled game against the Miami Marlins in anticipation of the rare tropical storm, playing a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Dodgers (76-47), who are leading the National League West, won both games of the doubleheader by 3-1 margins.

The last-moment scheduling change was fortunate, since Hilary broke records across Southern California, dropping nearly 2.5 inches of rain on downtown Los Angeles. According to the National Weather Service, it was the most rain in L.A. on any August day since 1977.

There have been only 17 postponements in the history of Dodger Stadium, most of them coming in April, according to The Sporting News.

Because Dodger Stadium sits on a hill in Chavez Ravine, the slick parking lot could make it appear that the area was flooded. The water could have quickly run downhill in the lot, despite the photographic evidence.

Wild scene at Dodger Stadium today pic.twitter.com/xXzQoT0N1T — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) August 21, 2023

“Just a good wash of the parking lot,” one poster on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote in response to the Los Angeles Dodgers Aerial Photography tweet.

Joe Jareck, the Dodgers’ senior director of public relations, told Insider that the stadium was far from flooded.

“The stadium is not flooded and open for business, per usual,” Jareck told the news outlet. “I think people may see what they want to. I just see a very wet parking lot.”

Meanwhile, the Dodgers on Monday tweeted photos of the stadium and parking lot.

“Dodger Stadium trending? We get it,” the team tweeted. “It looks beautiful this morning.”

Dodger Stadium trending? We get it. It looks beautiful this morning. pic.twitter.com/oIrZjndZoZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 21, 2023

The stadium’s condition will be of no concern to the Dodgers this week, as they begin a six-game road trip starting in Cleveland on Tuesday, USA Today reported.

The Dodgers return home on Aug. 28 for a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to The Sporting News.