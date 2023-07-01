High school graduate wins $50K after dad buys him first lottery ticket

Big gift: A Washington state teen won $50,000 on a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by his father as a high school graduation present. (David Commins/iStock)

OLYMPIA, Wash. — That was quite a graduation present.

>> Read more trending news

A Washington state high school graduate won $50,000 on his first lottery ticket, lottery officials said.

Lance Wall, 18, of Washougal, was given a $20 Six Figures scratch-off ticket from his father as a graduation gift, Washington’s Lottery said in a news release on Tuesday.

WOW this 18-year-old got the best high school graduation gift...a $50K win! Congrats. Lance, for winning with Six Figures Scratch in Washougal, WA—who's next?! 🤩



Read the story here: https://t.co/7X2t0Yyv5n pic.twitter.com/lXzBxB9yL7 — Washington's Lottery (@walottery) June 27, 2023

The teen’s father scratched off the ticket and came up big, uncovering a $50,000 prize. It was the second time that someone in the state had won the $50,00 prize; the top jackpot in the promotion is $500,000, according to the lottery’s website.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning $50,000 in the game are 1 in 913,000.

Wall told lottery officials that he plans to save his newfound bankroll for his future. He said he hopes to become an artist.

The winning ticket was bought at the 7 Market in Camas, lottery officials said.