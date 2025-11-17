Gunmen target rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s South Florida home, deputies say

The rapper's mother was briefly held hostage at his South Florida home by four armed men on Sunday.
Tekashi 6ix9ine: The rapper's South Florida home was the target of four armed men, who ransacked the residence. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Gunmen targeted the South Florida home of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on Sunday, ransacking the home and at one point allegedly holding the musician’s mother against her will, authorities said.

Read more trending news

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, burglars entered the house near Wellington, located west of West Palm Beach, through the garage.

Deputies arriving at the home said they spoke to witnesses who were inside the residence, sheriff’s office spokesperson Teri Barbera said in a statement. They told police that four armed men wearing masks ran into the home, ransacked it, and then asked for money and car keys.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the home invasion.

It was unclear whether Tekashi 6ix9ine, 29, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was inside the residence. However, his 60-year-old mother was there and was reportedly restrained outside while the men went inside.

Barbera said that miscellaneous belongings were taken, but no vehicles were stolen.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives used K-9s to search the home but had “negative results,” Barbera said in her statement. The intruders may have fled the area in a vehicle, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!