Gunman identified after opening fire at Kentucky church; 2 women killed

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - JULY 13: Police assess the scene after a shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church on July 13, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. Two people were killed and two others injured at the church after the shooter shot and injured a state trooper at the Blue Grass Airport before fleeing and eventually stopping at the Richmond Road Baptist Church. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Two women and an alleged gunman are dead after a shooting at a Kentucky church.

Police said the shooting happened on Sunday at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, The Associated Press reported.

It all started when a state trooper pulled over a car after receiving a license plate reader alert around 11:35 a.m. at the Blue Grass Airport, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

The alleged gunman shot the trooper, left the scene and carjacked another vehicle before arriving at the church about 15 miles from the airport, CNN reported.

Police said the man “fired his weapon at individuals on church property” before three police officers opened fire on him, killing him.

The victims were identified as Christina Combs, 34, and Beverly Gumm, 72, a mother and daughter. Their husbands, Randy Combs and Jerry Gumm, were wounded. Jerry Gumm was the church’s pastor.

The men were in critical but stable condition, while the state trooper was in stable condition, the Herald Leader reported.

Star Rutherford, who was Beverly and Jerry Gumm’s daughter, said she, her sister and her mother were in the church basement when the man, who police identified as Guy House, 47, was looking for one of Rutherford’s sisters. House had three children with the unidentified woman and said, according to Rutherford, “someone is gonna have to die then” when Rutherford told House that the woman was not there, CNN reported.

House had a domestic violence hearing scheduled for Monday morning, the Herald Leader reported. Another of Beverly Gumm’s eight children told the newspaper that the hearing was not related to the mother of his children, whom he had been looking for.

