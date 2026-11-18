FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is shown being installed on a PlayStation 5 on November 18, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. When will players in the U.S. be able to zoom through the streets? Not when others do. (Photo illustration by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

It has been more than a decade in the making, but soon gamers will be plopped in front of their gaming systems, racing through the streets of “Grand Theft Auto 6.”

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It has been 13 years since “GTA 5″ came out. “GTA 6,” despite its name, is the 17th installment of the franchise, USA Today reported.

Even if you preordered it, you won’t necessarily be among the first to play the game when it is released.

The game started preloading last week on PlayStation and XBOX systems because of its size, but it won’t be playable until release day and time, USA Today reported. It is not available on disc; instead, the cases you buy at your local brick-and-mortar store contain an access code, IGN reported.

It is being rolled out at midnight on Nov. 19 local time, meaning it will be released in waves.

New Zealand will be first, according to PCGamer. Then, about two hours later, people in Sydney, Australia, will get their chance.

It will be a whopping 18 hours later before those on the East Coast of the U.S.A. can play GTA.

Some players may try to change their console’s region to get around the timing, but PCGamer said it may or may not work. Some launches have blocked that workaround.

No matter when someone gets to play, the game has already generated billions in sales. The BBC reported that there were an estimated 12 million preorders generating $1.18 billion, but that information has not been confirmed by the game’s developer, Rockstar Games.

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