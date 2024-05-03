‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Medal of Freedom FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Ninety-four-year-old activist and retired educator Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden after he signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in the East Room of the White House on June 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Juneteenth holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States and the Juneteenth National Independence Day will become the 12th legal federal holiday — the first new one since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 people on Friday. The medal is the highest civilian honor in the country.

>> Read more trending news

“The grandmother of Juneteenth,” Opal Lee is among the group of 19 politicians, activists and entertainers chosen for the Medal of Freedom this year, ABC News reported.

Lee petitioned to have Juneteenth a federal holiday, which happened in 2021 and marks the day, June 19, 1865, when the Union Army entered Galveston, Texas, to spread the word that all enslaved African Americans were freed.

The Emancipation Proclamation, the document that freed African Americans in rebel states, went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. The Civil War ended in April 1965, but it took a long time to enforce the proclamation, according to the National Museum of African American History & Culture.

Lee started her mission in 2016 when she was 89, pledging to walk from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C. to have Juneteenth named a national holiday.

The other award recipients include:

Clarence Jones - civil rights activist and lawyer who gave legal counsel to the Rev. Dr. Marin Luther King Jr. He also helped write the opening paragraphs to King’s “I Have a Dream Speech,” The Associated Press reported.

Gregory Boyle - Jesuit Catholic priest and founder of Homeboy Industries.

Phil Donahue - journalist, former talk-show host.

Katie Ledecky - Olympic swimmer, most decorated female swimmer in history.

Ellen Ochoa - the first Hispanic woman in space and the second female director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Jane Rigby - astronomer

Teresa Romero - United Farm Workers president, first Hispanic woman to lead a national union in the U.S.

Judy Shepard - Matthew Shepard Foundation co-founder, named after her son who was beaten, tied to a fence and died in 1998.

Jim Thorpe - (posthumous) first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal for the U.S. He died in 1953.

Michelle Yeoh - actress, first Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

Medgar Evers - (posthumous) fought segregation in Mississippi as NAACP’s first field officer. He was shot and killed in his driveway in 1963.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi - former Speaker of the House.

Sen. Elizabeth Dole - former Senator representing North Carolina, former transportation secretary, labor secretary and American Red Cross president.

Michael Bloomberg - businessman, philanthropist and former New York City mayor.

Al Gore - former vice president and climate activist

Sen. John Kerry - former senator and Biden’s former climate envoy

Sen. Frank Lautenberg - (posthumous) former senator from New York

Rep. James Clyburn - representing South Carolina.

In all, there are 10 men and nine women receiving medals on Friday. Three were given posthumously, the AP reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group