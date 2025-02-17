‘Goonies 2′ in works; Steven Spielberg producer

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Kerri Green and Corey Feldman attend the Premiere of Universal Pictures' "Love Hurts" at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Hey, you guys....a sequel to “The Goonies” is in the works and Steven Spielberg has been tapped as a producer.

Warner Bros. announced recently that a scriptwriter has been hired to come up with the story. That person is Potsy Ponciroli, Variety reported. She wrote “Old Henry” and “Still the King,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Amblin Entertainment will produce it, with Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Holly Bario at the helm. Chris Columbus, along with Spielberg wrote the original film nearly 40 years ago and is now also a producer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Lauren Shuler Donner will be an executive producer. She had been married to the original film’s director Richard Donner until he died in 2021, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The sequel is still in the early development with no plot details or director have been released, according to Variety.

Some of the cast recently reunited at the premiere of Ke Huy Quan’s latest movie “Love Hurts.” Quan said he is frequently asked about starring in the sequel, saying “I would love for it to happen.”

Corey Feldman said “All I can say is, get us all together. Everybody is looking good. Sean (Astin)’s looking good. Josh (Brolin) is looking good. We’re all looking good still, and we’re all alive. Goonies never say die...There’s hope.”

“The Goonies” earned $125 million worldwide at the box office and has developed a pop culture following over the years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

