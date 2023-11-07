‘Give me a few weeks’: Aaron Rodgers tells Derwin James after Jets, Chargers game

Back soon? Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets throws a football before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers may be back on the field sooner than anyone expected.

The Jets’ quarterback was at the Monday Night Football Game when his team took on the Chargers. He wasn’t dressed to play but that didn’t stop him from completing a few passes before the game. Rodgers had torn his Achilles during the first game of the season and his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11, TMZ reported.

The team posted a video on social media of him planting his foot and following through with the pass, with the caption “lettin’ it rip.”

TMZ reported he was also seen walking normally — without a limp or crutches — 56 days after his injury. The Jets also showed a very short clip of him stepping from a team cart in a tunnel under the stadium.

After the game, Rodgers was caught by ESPN talking to Chargers defensive back Derwin James, who asked the QB, “When are you coming back?” To which Rodgers answered, “Give me a few weeks,” NBC Sports reported.

The Jets lost to the Chargers 27-6, and turned over the football three times, according to Bleacher Report. The Jets are 4-4 this year with Zach Wilson behind center in place of Rodgers.

