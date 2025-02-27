Gene Hackman dies: Stars react to actor’s death, what he left behind

Gene Hackman holding the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes Awards in 2003.
Gene Hackman FILE PHOTO: Gene Hackman poses with his Cecil B. DeMille Award backstage during the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 19, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. Hackman and his wife were found dead in their home on Feb. 26. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images) (Robert Mora/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Hollywood is mourning the unexpected death of Gene Hackman.

Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawana, and their dog were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday. No cause of death has been released but foul play was not suspected, The Associated Press reported.

They were found when deputies conducted a welfare check at the home around 1:45 p.m. local time, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hollywood remembered Hackman and the slate of films he left behind.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Hackman in 1974′s “The Conversation,” wrote on Instagram, “The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration: Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

Edgar Wright called Hackman “the greatest” on social media.

George Takai called Hackman “one of the true giants,” Variety reported.

Piers Morgan said Hackman “was one of the all-time great actors and brilliant in everything he ever did,” Deadline reported.

BAFTA called Hackman’s career “illustrious,” Sky News reported.

Josh Brolin wrote on Instagram “He was always one of my favorites. Not many who beat to their own drums like he did. Rest in Peace.”

Viola Davis wrote “Loved you in everything!”



