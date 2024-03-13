Frontier Airlines upgrade guarantees empty middle seat

Frontier Airlines passengers will have all the room they may want but it will come at a price.

The discount airline is rolling out its UpFront Plus option ensuring no one will sit in the dreaded middle seat. The upgrade is limited to the first two rows of the plan and will cost $49 per flight and per passenger for flights between April 10 and April 30. The upgrade has to be purchased by March 20, Fox Business reported.

The UpFront Plus seats will also have four to five inches of extra legroom compared to other seats on the same flight, CNBC reported.

While the initial cost may be a bargain for some flyers, travel blog The Points Guy reported that once it is out of the introductory period, the upgrade will have a dynamic pricing model meaning the price will depend on the flight chosen. For example, the website’s writers said that UpFront Plus seats on a flight from Atlanta to Tampa will cost $146 on top of Frontier’s base fare of $158.

UpFront Plus can be reserved on the airline’s app or website and joins three other seating options: standard, preferred (standard seats at the front of the plane) and premium (extra legroom), according to The Points Guy.

