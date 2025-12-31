‘Freak accident’: Man dies in McDonald’s drive-thru

File photo. A Nebraska man died when he was pinned between the door of his vehicle and the pay counter of a McDonald's drive-thru.

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Nebraska man died after he was pinned between his vehicle and a payment window at a McDonald’s drive-thru, authorities said.

Michael Dickinson, 69, of Grand Island, died on Dec. 23, police said.

Police and firefighters were called to a McDonald’s in Grand Island at about 10:30 a.m. ET, where they found Dickinson trapped between the door frame of his vehicle and the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru window counter.

It was “100% a freak accident,” Grand Island Police Division Chief Dean Elliott said.

Dickinson was the only person in the vehicle. Elliott said that the driver’s side door was open and the upper portion of his body was discovered outside of the vehicle.

He added that Dickinson’s right leg had been amputated, and he had a prosthetic leg. His vehicle had been altered so that he could drive using his left foot.

“It appears the deceased opened the door to further reach out the window for payment purposes.” Elliott said. “We’re not sure if the vehicle lurched forward or what happened, but he got pinched between the door frame and the drive-thru window counter.”

Elliott said a McDonald’s employee went outside to help by going through the passenger side of the vehicle and was injured. He was hospitalized.

Elliott said that there was no video camera inside the vehicle or in the drive-thru.

“We’ll probably never have answers for this,” he said.

According to his obituary, Dickinson had lived in the Grand Island area since the 1970s. Born in Nebraska, he worked at several tire stores in the city before he retired in 2021.

“Mike was the true definition of a gearhead. He built and fixed his cars and sometimes even used unusual places like a tree or the living room if he needed additional work areas,” the obituary noted. “Mike was a jack of all trades and could build it or fix it whether a small project or building a shed or garage. He enjoyed dune bugging and mud drags and even better when his kids were there to share in the fun.

“Mike always had a wonderful sense of humor and could keep those around him smiling and laughing. He loved his children and grandchildren more than anything. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group