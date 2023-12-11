Frank Caprio, ‘Caught in Providence’ judge, reveals cancer diagnosis

Frank Caprio: The retired judge has been popular through his syndicated television show, and clips of his courtroom cases have been popular on YouTube. ( Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Frank Caprio, the compassionate retired judge and star of the “Caught in Providence” television series, is asking for prayers after revealing he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video posted to his Instagram account on Dec. 6, the 87-year-old, whose cases on television have also been a staple on YouTube, talked about his birthday before stating that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, WPRI-TV reported.

“This birthday is a little different than any other I have ever had,” Caprio said. “Quite recently, I was not feeling well and received a medical examination and the report was not a good one. And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas, which is an insidious form of cancer.”

Caprio added that he is currently undergoing treatment with a team of doctors in Rhode Island and at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, “Today” reported.

“I pray that God guides their thoughts and their hands in their treatment of me. I know this is a long road and I’m fully prepared to fight as hard as I can,” Caprio said in his video. “One thing that people ask me is, ‘What can I do for you?’ First of all, I can’t thank all of you enough for your friendship and your kind messages. But I would ask each of you in your own way to please pray for me. I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I’m receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this.”

Caprio served on the bench for nearly 40 years before retiring earlier this year, WPRI reported.

“Caught in Providence,” produced by the judge’s family members, originally was on local television and public access in the Providence area, according to the television station. The judge earned national attention when his show was syndicated, showing Caprio’s humor, compassion and knowledge of the law.

Caprio went viral on social media for dismissing tickets and citations from residents who appeared on the show and shared their personal stories, according to WPRI.

He was first elected as a Providence Municipal Court judge in 1985, “Today” reported. “Caught in Providence” was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021, according to the news outlet.

