Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, wife dead in murder-suicide

RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 07: Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax enters the Senate chamber at the Virginia State Capitol, February 7, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. Fairfax and his wife were found dead in their Northern Virginia home of an apparent murder-suicide. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ANNANDALE, Va. — The former Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, and his wife, Cerina, were found dead inside their home in Northern Virginia.

Officials said it was a murder-suicide.

Fairfax County police spokesperson Chris Cosgriff said, “Preliminarily, it appears that the adult male shot the adult female before shooting himself in a domestic-related incident,” The Washington Post reported.

The couple’s teenage children were home at the time, the Fairfax County police chief said, according to The New York Times. Their son called 911 just after midnight, The Associated Press reported.

The former Democratic lieutenant governor was elected in 2017, serving with Gov. Ralph Northam from 2018 to 2022, who said in a statement, “Pam and I are devastated by this heartbreaking news. I had the privilege of getting to know the Fairfaxes while our families served together.”

Justin Fairfax and his wife had been in an “ongoing domestic dispute surrounding a complicated or messy divorce,” Chief Kevin Davis said, according to the Times.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit theorganization’s official website.

©2026 Cox Media Group