Former Murdaugh estate list for sale again

Murdaugh house for sale again FILE PHOTO: Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Items from Murdaugh's home are up for auction. (The State/TNS)

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The house where the Murdaughs used to live and where the murders of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son took place, is back on the market.

>> Read more trending news

The Moselle Estate House which is located in northwest Colleton County in South Carolina is on sale for $1.95 million, according to WCIV.

The Crosby Land Company listing, according to the news station, is 5,275 square feet and has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. As of Thursday evening, it is still listed as available.

The house and 21 acres around the house are listed as part of the sale, CBS News reported.

The 1,770-acre property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed in 2021 was sold for $3.9 million earlier this year, WHNS reported.

The kennels as well as other surrounding land are not part of the sale, according to information from the Crosby Land Company obtained by the news outlet.

“Beyond the stately brick columns at the property’s entrance awaits a long, impressive oak-lined driveway leading to a quintessential southern vision of the classic and traditionally styled home with stunning high-end features such as pine flooring and sportsman’s room,” the Crosby Land Company said in a statement to CBS News. The property was custom builtin in 2011 with “top-of-the-line appliances, a billiards room and custom gun cabinets,” the listing said, according to news outlet.

Murdaugh was convicted in March of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, at the Moselle Estate. The property, according to People Magazine, was sold earlier this year to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley, according to a land deed. The proceeds from that sale went to Buster Murdaugh and the victims of a 2019 boat crash that involved Paul, WHNS reported.

It is not clear why the house and 21 acres are being sold, according to People Magazine.

The Crosby Land Company said if you are interested in buying the property, you must be pre-approved for purchase before seeing the house for a showing, CBS News reported.

Before the property went on sale in March, the Murdaugh estate had an auction that sold off hundreds of items, WCIV reported.

Earlier this week, the court of appeals granted Murdaugh’s motion for a hearing over allegations of jury tampering, according to WSAV. It alleged that the Colleton County Clerk of Court, Rebecca Hill had tampered with the jury during his murder trial.