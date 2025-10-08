Former FBI Director James Comey pleads not guilty to lying to Congress

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former FBI Director James Comey has officially pleaded not guilty to charges that he lied to Congress.

Comey entered the not guilty plea in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday.

He was charged with making false statements to Congress and obstruction of a congressional proceeding, The Associated Press reported. Both are criminal charges.

Comey faces up to five years in prison if convicted, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

