First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Jill Biden tests positive: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden toured Florida to assess the damages from Hurricane Idalia. Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the White House said. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

First lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the White House announced. President Joe Biden tested negative for the virus.

In a statement, Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said that the first lady was “currently experiencing only mild symptoms.”

Jill Biden, 72, will remain at the family’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where the couple was staying for the Labor Day weekend, USA Today reported.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added in a statement that the president “will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.”

President Biden traveled to Philadephia to commemorate Labor Day, USA Today reported.

