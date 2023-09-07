Fire crews rescue tiny kitten trapped in a storm drain near a Walmart

VIDOR, Texas — A kitten was rescued by fire crews in Vidor, Texas after employees at a Walmart store heard it crying in a storm drain.

Orange County ESD 1 posted on Facebook that around noon on Wednesday, they were called for a kitten trapped inside a storm drain on the property of a Walmart Supercenter.

Walmart employees heard a kitten crying from the storm drain and called Vidor Police Department. Police requested the fire department’s assistance.

Orange County ESD 1′s driver-operator Hunter Weir climbed down about 10 feet through a manhole and crawled 30 feet in the drain in order to get the kitten, KBMT reported.

“Contrary to popular belief it’s not an everyday thing that we get to help out a kitten in a tight situation. And no we don’t have to save cats out of trees but storm drains are another thing, especially in this heat wave,” fire crews said.

The kitten is currently with Vidor Animal Control but according to KBMT, one of the firefighters has already asked to adopt the kitten once its healthy.