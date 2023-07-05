Favored to win runner follows police escort, loses Peachtree Road Race

Wrong turn FILE PHOTO: The woman who was expected to win the female division of the Peachtree Road Race took a wrong turn. (mel-nik/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A runner who was favored to win the women’s elite group in the Peachtree Road Race on Tuesday, came up short when she followed the police escort motorcycle instead of staying on the race course.

Senbere Teferi was leading with the finish line in sight when the Atlanta Police Department motorcycle veered left off the course. She followed the bike instead of going straight, WSB reported.

That’s when Fotyen Haiylu Tesfay took the lead in the annual 10K race, followed by Jesca Chalangat.

Teferi ended up coming in third.

The mistake cost Teferi $7,000. Instead of taking home the $10,000 winner’s prize, she took third which amounted to $3,000.

It was a difference of four seconds between Tesfay’s win and Teferi’s third place, CNN reported.

“I was really upset by Senbere’s mistake because she was in the front and she was leading, but she took that last turn,” Tesfay said through a translator, according to CNN.

“I saw the finish line. At first, I thought they didn’t really show us that well yesterday where the finish was. But after I saw that car turn, I saw the finish sign in front of me, so I pushed ahead. But I was really upset because I really planned to stick with Senbere at the finish.”

