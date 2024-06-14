Father’s Day quotes: Need some inspiration for a card? Try one of these

Father's Day quotes FILE PHOTO: PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Happy Father's Day sign is seen during the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images/Getty Images)

It’s sometimes hard to tell Dad just what you mean. So if you are searching for a way to tell dad he’s the tops this Father’s Day, here are a few suggestions for notes in Father’s Day cards, or that perfect quote for your social media post.

“To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.” — Euripides

“A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” — Steve Martin

“It is admirable for a man to take his son fishing, but there is a special place in heaven for the father who takes his daughter shopping.” — John Sinor

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.” — Billy Graham

“Daddies don’t just love their children every now and then, it’s a love without end.” — George Strait

“There should be a children’s song: ‘If you’re happy and you know it, keep it to yourself and let your dad sleep.’” — Jim Gaffigan

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: He believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

“Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow.” — Reed Markham

“Fatherhood is great because you can ruin someone from scratch.” — Jon Stewart

“A truly rich man is one whose children run into his arms when his hands are empty.” — Unknown

“Some people don’t believe in heroes, but they haven’t met my dad.” — Unknown

“My daughter’s only 6 months old and already drawing. I’d hang it on the fridge but honestly, it’s absolute garbage.” — Ryan Reynolds





