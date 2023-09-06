Fans launch search for Paul McCartney’s missing guitar - the ‘Ancient One’

Paul McCartney lost guitar FILE PHOTO INDIO, CA: Musician Paul McCartney performs during Desert Trip at the Empire Polo Field on October 15, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Fans of Paul McCartney are joining together to help the former Beatle find his favorite guitar, one that has been missing since 1969.

The electric bass, a Höfner 500/1, was the instrument he used on many recording sessions in the 1960s. McCartney was last seen with the bass in late January 1969, when The Beatles were in London recording the “Get Back” and “Let It Be” sessions.

The group of fans called The Lost Bass Project, is headed by former Höfner GmbH marketing manager Nick Wass, former BBC journalist Scott Jones and television producer Naomi Jones.

According to People, Wass, who served as the marketing manager and electric guitar developer at Höfner for 12 years, worked closely with McCartney’s team to provide musical equipment.

“Welcome to The Lost Bass project and the greatest mystery in rock and roll. This is the search for the most important bass in history – Paul McCartney’s original Höfner,” the group’s site reads. The project launched on Saturday, according to CNN.

It’s believed the guitar was either stolen from Abbey Road or the Apple Records offices on Saville Row in London.

“I have corresponded with someone who worked for Apple at the HQ during the early 1970s. He wrote that there was definitely Beatles gear in the basement,” Wass wrote on the site.

“The situation at Apple was totally chaotic, with many people, some unknown, coming and going daily. He said it was like a continuous 24-hour party at times. He knew that one or more of Harrison’s guitars had gone missing from the basement. Did the ‘61 bass also disappear from here?”

The site pointed out that McCartney was not involved in the search, but, according to Wass, the singer is interested in reuniting with the instrument based on conversations he has had with the musician.

“He calls it the Ancient One,” Wass said.