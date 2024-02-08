Ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban joining ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ road show

Saban to join ESPN's "College Gameday" FILE PHOTO: TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. ESPN has announced Saban will be on "College Gameday" this fall. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Nick Saban, who retired as the head football coach at the University of Alabama last month, didn’t sit long in retirement.

Saban, who coached at Alabama for 17 seasons has a new job – he will be an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” according to the sports network.

“ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban said in a statement. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Saban, 72, is not new to the “College GameDay” set. He has made several appearances on the show, The Athletic reported.

Saban will join Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee every Saturday morning during the college football season.

“Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show.”

Saban won 201 games in his 17 years at Alabama, in addition to six national championships and nine Southeastern Conference championships, according to Rolltide.com.

Saban also won a national championship as the head coach at LSU and three SEC championships while coaching in Baton Rouge.

