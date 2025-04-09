Elton John, ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Minecraft’ selected for Library of Congress recording registry

From "Hamilton" to the 1960's World Series, 25 recordings have been selected for the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

WASHINGTON — From the Yellow Brick Road to Chicago (the band, not the musical or city) to “Hamilton,” the Library of Congress has selected 25 recordings for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday the latest recordings that illustrate “the defining sounds of history and culture.”

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said they were deemed “worthy of preservation for all time based on their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage.”

The public nominated more than 2,600 recordings to be considered, with it was whittled down to just over a dozen selections.

“Chicago Transit Authority” had the most public nominations this year. Other songs that cracked the Top 10 were “Happy Trails,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “My Life.”

The songs selected this year are from 1913 (“Aloha ‘Oe”) to 2015 (“Hamilton” Broadway cast recording). The list also includes songs that may not be on your playlist but are still recognizable such as the theme to the video game “Minecraft” and the reboot chime from “Microsoft.”

With the latest 25 recordings, the National Recording Registry now has 675 entries, a small portion of the nearly 4 million items in the library’s recordings archive.

“Nobody really knows what a hit record is. I’m not a formula writer. I didn’t think ‘Bennie and the Jets’ was a hit. I didn’t think ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ was a hit. And that’s what makes writing so special,” John said of the honor. “You do not know what you’re coming up with and how special it might become.”

The songs in chronological order are:

“Aloha ‘Oe” – Hawaiian Quintette (1913) (single)

“Sweet Georgia Brown” – Brother Bones & His Shadows (1949) (single)

“Happy Trails” – Roy Rogers and Dale Evans (1952) (single)

Radio Broadcast of Game 7 of the 1960 World Series – Chuck Thompson (1960)

Harry Urata Field Recordings (1960-1980)

“Hello Dummy!”– Don Rickles (1968) (album)

“Chicago Transit Authority” – Chicago (1969) (album)

“B----- Brew” – Miles Davis (1970) (album)

Miles Davis (1970) (album) “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” – Charley Pride (1971) (single)

“I Am Woman” – Helen Reddy (1972) (single)

“El Rey” – Vicente Fernandez (1973) (single)

“Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Elton John (1973) (album)

“Before the Next Teardrop Falls” – Freddy Fender (1975) (single)

“I’ve Got the Music in Me” – Thelma Houston & Pressure Cooker (1975) (album)

“The Kӧln Concert” – Keith Jarrett (1975) (album)

“Fly Like an Eagle” – Steve Miller Band (1976) (album)

Nimrod Workman Collection (1973-1994)

“Tracy Chapman” – Tracy Chapman (1988) (album)

“My Life” – Mary J. Blige (1994) (album)

Microsoft Windows Reboot Chime – Brian Eno (1995)

“My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion (1997) (single)

“Our American Journey” – Chanticleer (2002) (album)

“Back to Black” – Amy Winehouse (2006) (album)

“Minecraft: Volume Alpha” – Daniel Rosenfeld (2011) (album)

“Hamilton” – Original Broadway Cast Album (2015) (album)

Nominations for the 2026 National Recording Registry are open now and are being accepted until Oct. 1.

To listen to many of the recordings, click here.

